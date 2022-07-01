Директория на компаниите
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Заплати

Заплатата в BlueVoyant варира от $81,258 общо възнаграждение годишно за Анализатор по киберсигурност в долния край до $286,560 за Информационен технолог (ИТ) в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на BlueVoyant. Последно актуализирано: 11/18/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $127K

Full-Stack софтуерен инженер

Информационен технолог (ИТ)
$287K
Продуктов мениджър
$153K

Продажби
$84.6K
Анализатор по киберсигурност
$81.3K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в BlueVoyant е Информационен технолог (ИТ) at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $286,560. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в BlueVoyant е $127,000.

