Barcelona Supercomputing Center Заплати

Заплатата в Barcelona Supercomputing Center варира от $30,726 общо възнаграждение годишно за Специалист по данни в долния край до $85,341 за Мениджър на технически програми в горния край. Левелс.фай събира анонимни и верифицирани заплати от настоящи и бивши служители на Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Последно актуализирано: 11/17/2025

Софтуерен инженер
Median $35.2K

Научен изследовател

Изследовател по изкуствен интелект

Хардуерен инженер
Median $35.1K
Специалист по данни
Median $30.7K

Мениджър на технически програми
$85.3K
ЧЗВ

Най-високо платената позиция в Barcelona Supercomputing Center е Мениджър на технически програми at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $85,341. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Barcelona Supercomputing Center е $35,117.

