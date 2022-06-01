دليل الشركات
Zeta Global
Zeta Global الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Zeta Global من $6,636 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $392,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Zeta Global. آخر تحديث: 9/2/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $62.6K
محلل بيانات
$136K
عالم بيانات
$55.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

عمليات التسويق
$6.6K
مصمم منتجات
$115K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$392K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Zeta Global هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $392,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Zeta Global هو $88,740.

