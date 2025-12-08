دليل الشركات
WilsonHCG
WilsonHCG مسؤول توظيف الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مسؤول توظيف in United States الوسطية في WilsonHCG $66K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في WilsonHCG. آخر تحديث: 12/8/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
WilsonHCG
Recruitment Consultant
Baton Rouge, LA
إجمالي سنوي
$66K
المستوى
L2
الراتب الأساسي
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
1 سنة
سنوات الخبرة
7 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في WilsonHCG?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
ساهم

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مسؤول توظيف في WilsonHCG in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $155,760. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في WilsonHCG لوظيفة مسؤول توظيف in United States هو $66,000.

موارد أخرى

