Wabtec
Wabtec الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Wabtec من $45,531 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب تقني معلومات في الحد الأدنى إلى $144,469 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Wabtec. آخر تحديث: 11/13/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $105K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $90.2K
محلل مالي
Median $123K

مدير برامج تقنية
Median $113K
تقني معلومات
$45.5K
مصمم منتجات
$98.5K
مدير مشاريع
$142K
مهندس حلول
$144K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Wabtec هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $144,469. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Wabtec هو $109,000.

