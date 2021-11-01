دليل الشركات
Thrasio الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Thrasio من $51,640 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $201,000 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Thrasio. آخر تحديث: 10/15/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $60K
عالم بيانات
Median $180K
مدير منتج
Median $150K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

العمليات التجارية
$114K
محلل أعمال
$124K
تطوير الأعمال
$130K
محلل بيانات
$51.6K
مصرفي استثماري
$141K
التسويق
$194K
مدير مشروع
$122K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$201K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Thrasio هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Thrasio هو $130,345.

