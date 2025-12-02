دليل الشركات
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra مدير برامج تقنية الرواتب

يتراوح تعويض مدير برامج تقنية in United States في Tech Mahindra من $138K لكل year لمستوى U2 إلى $125K لكل year لمستوى U3. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $150K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Tech Mahindra. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

متوسط التعويض حسب المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Tech Mahindra?

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير برامج تقنية في Tech Mahindra in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $250,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Tech Mahindra لوظيفة مدير برامج تقنية in United States هو $130,000.

