يتراوح تعويض مدير برامج تقنية in United States في Tech Mahindra من $138K لكل year لمستوى U2 إلى $125K لكل year لمستوى U3. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in United States الوسطية yearياً $150K. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Tech Mahindra. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم
المكافأة
U1
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
