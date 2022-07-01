دليل الشركات
TDS الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب TDS من $44,765 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $140,700 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في TDS. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $87K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

محاسب
$70.2K
خدمة العملاء
$44.8K

عالم بيانات
$51.2K
المبيعات
$141K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$56.7K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في TDS هي المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $140,700. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في TDS هو $63,444.

