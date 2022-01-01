دليل الشركات
TDK
TDK الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب TDK من $15,672 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $256,275 لمنصب مهندس مواد في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في TDK. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

مهندس أجهزة
Median $156K

مهندس إيه إس آي سي

مهندس برمجيات
Median $166K

مهندس التعلم الآلي

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $170K

عالم بيانات
$15.7K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$122K
مهندس مواد
$256K
مصمم منتجات
$88.5K
مدير منتج
$106K
مدير مشروع
$56.4K
مدير برنامج تقني
$218K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at TDK is مهندس مواد at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $256,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TDK is $138,853.

موارد أخرى