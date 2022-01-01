دليل الشركات
Squarespace الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Squarespace من $59,900 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $478,333 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Squarespace. آخر تحديث: 11/30/2025

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $133K
L2 $164K
L3 $195K
L4 $240K
L5 $277K
L6 $328K

مهندس البرمجيات الأمامية

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
L5 $267K
L6 $329K
L7 $478K
مدير منتجات
L3 $216K
L4 $197K
L5 $298K

مصمم منتجات
L3 $158K
L4 $198K
L6 $332K
عالم بيانات
L3 $155K
L4 $200K
محلل بيانات
Median $135K
محلل مالي
Median $190K
تسويق
Median $164K
مسؤول توظيف
Median $150K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
Median $151K
مساعد إداري
$79.6K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$274K
محلل أعمال
$118K
خدمة العملاء
Median $59.9K
مدير علوم البيانات
$224K
موارد بشرية
$141K
تقني معلومات
$191K
مدير برامج تقنية
Median $202K
جدول الاستحقاق

15%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

30%

سنة 3

30%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Squarespace، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 15% يستحق في 1st-سنة (15.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 30% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (30.00% سنوياً)

  • 30% يستحق في 4th-سنة (30.00% سنوياً)

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Squarespace، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Squarespace هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the L7 level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $478,333. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Squarespace هو $195,822.

موارد أخرى

