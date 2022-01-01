دليل الشركات
PathAI
PathAI الرواتب

نطاق رواتب PathAI يتراوح من $109,450 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $411,045 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في PathAI. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer I $124K
Senior Software Engineer $206K

مهندس تعلم آلي

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير المنتج
Median $170K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$164K

عالم البيانات
Median $210K
مصمم المنتج
$109K
المبيعات
$255K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$411K
أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في PathAI هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $411,045. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في PathAI هو $187,750.

