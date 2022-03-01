دليل الشركات
Migo
Migo الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Migo من $35,999 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $53,205 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Migo. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

محلل بيانات
$39.8K
مصمم منتجات
$36K
مدير منتج
$53.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
مهندس برمجيات
Median $50.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Migo je مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $53,205. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Migo je $45,290.

