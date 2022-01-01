MessageBird الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب MessageBird من $51,900 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب موارد بشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $156,777 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في MessageBird. آخر تحديث: 11/27/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
في MessageBird، منح الأسهم/حقوق الملكية تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (25.00% سنوياً)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (2.08% شهرياً)
