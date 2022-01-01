دليل الشركات
Levi's الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Levi's من $25,761 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب رأسمالي مخاطر في الحد الأدنى إلى $211,050 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Levi's. آخر تحديث: 10/21/2025

محاسب
$155K
عالم بيانات
$51.6K
التسويق
$71.4K

مصمم منتجات
$151K
مدير منتج
$211K
مهندس برمجيات
$36.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$70.7K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$25.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Levi's هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $211,050. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Levi's هو $71,011.

