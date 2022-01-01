دليل الشركات
iManage
iManage الرواتب

نطاق رواتب iManage يتراوح من $111,362 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $231,150 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في iManage. آخر تحديث: 7/31/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $154K
خدمة العملاء
$139K
عالم البيانات
$125K

متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$121K
مدير المنتج
$111K
المبيعات
$231K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$127K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$129K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في iManage هو المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $231,150. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في iManage هو $128,231.

