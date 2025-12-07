دليل الشركات
Gresham Smith
Gresham Smith مهندس مدني الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس مدني in United States الوسطية في Gresham Smith $94K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويضات الإجمالية في Gresham Smith. آخر تحديث: 12/7/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Gresham Smith
Water Resources Engineer
Atlanta, GA
إجمالي سنوي
$94K
المستوى
P4
الراتب الأساسي
$94K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
5 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
7 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Gresham Smith?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس مدني في Gresham Smith in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $111,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Gresham Smith لوظيفة مهندس مدني in United States هو $94,000.

موارد أخرى

