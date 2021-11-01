دليل الشركات
Exact Sciences
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Exact Sciences الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Exact Sciences يتراوح من $108,455 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عمليات الأعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $353,760 لـ قانوني في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Exact Sciences. آخر تحديث: 8/22/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $115K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس طبي حيوي
$171K
عمليات الأعمال
$108K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
محلل أعمال
$149K
محلل بيانات
$149K
عالم البيانات
$141K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$150K
قانوني
$354K
مصمم المنتج
$132K
مدير المنتج
$241K
مدير المشاريع
$175K
المبيعات
$196K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Exact Sciences هو قانوني at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $353,760. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Exact Sciences هو $149,223.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Exact Sciences

شركات ذات صلة

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Illumina
  • ResMed
  • Ginkgo Bioworks
  • Agilent Technologies
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى