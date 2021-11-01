دليل الشركات
Epsilon
Epsilon الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Epsilon من $5,020 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مسؤول توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $224,000 لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Epsilon. آخر تحديث: 11/23/2025

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

عالم بيانات
Median $13.9K
مدير منتجات
Median $129K

محلل أعمال
Median $90K
محلل بيانات
Median $80K
مبيعات
Median $224K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $150K
تسويق
Median $175K
عمليات التسويق
Median $58K
مساعد إداري
$62.1K
عمليات الأعمال
$167K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$30.5K
تقني معلومات
$57.1K
مستشار إداري
$189K
مصمم منتجات
Median $63.5K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$143K
مدير مشاريع
$28.8K
مسؤول توظيف
$5K
مهندس حلول
$137K

مهندس البيانات المعماري

مدير برامج تقنية
$112K
مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة
$166K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Epsilon هي مبيعات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $224,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Epsilon هو $111,943.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Epsilon

موارد أخرى

