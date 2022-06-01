دليل الشركات
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Dollar Tree يتراوح من $59,700 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محاسب في الطرف الأدنى إلى $211,050 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Dollar Tree. آخر تحديث: 8/17/2025

$160K

محاسب
$59.7K
خدمة العملاء
$66.1K
مدير المنتج
$211K

مُوظِّف
$122K
مهندس حلول
$204K
مستثمر مخاطر
$71K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Dollar Tree هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $211,050. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Dollar Tree هو $96,324.

موارد أخرى