دليل الشركات
CSX
CSX الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب CSX من $82,585 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس أجهزة في الحد الأدنى إلى $326,625 لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في CSX. آخر تحديث: 11/19/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $172K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

محاسب
$327K
عالم بيانات
$148K

مهندس أجهزة
$82.6K
مدير منتجات
$118K
مدير مشاريع
$152K
مدير برامج تقنية
$125K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في CSX هي محاسب at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $326,625. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في CSX هو $147,900.

