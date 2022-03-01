دليل الشركات
CSS الرواتب

نطاق رواتب CSS يتراوح من $3,007 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $328,350 لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في CSS. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

مدير عمليات الأعمال
$166K
خدمة العملاء
$3K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$328K

مهندس برمجيات
$231K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$99.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في CSS هو متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $328,350. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في CSS هو $165,825.

