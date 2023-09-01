دليل الشركات
Cogoport
Cogoport الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Cogoport يتراوح من $12,572 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $35,261 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Cogoport. آخر تحديث: 8/4/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $16.9K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مصمم المنتج
Median $12.6K

مصمم تجربة المستخدم

تطوير الأعمال
$18.8K

مدير المنتج
$35.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Cogoport هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $35,261. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Cogoport هو $17,883.

