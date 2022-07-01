دليل الشركات
Clarify Health
    Clarify Health provides the breakthrough technology and analytics platform to personalize and optimize patient care journeys. Our purpose-built solutions - developed by a world-class team of data scientists and engineers from the financial services industry, top clinical operations experts, and logistics specialists - are transforming healthcare processes and workflows. Clarify delivers actionable insights that enable physicians, health systems, payers, and life sciences organizations to deliver better care today and evolve for a value-based world.

    http://www.clarifyhealth.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2015
    سنة التأسيس
    180
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

