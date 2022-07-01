دليل الشركات
Clarify Health
Clarify Health الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Clarify Health يتراوح من $145,725 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $240,100 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Clarify Health. آخر تحديث: 8/3/2025

$160K

مدير المنتج
$240K
مدير المشاريع
$228K
مهندس برمجيات
$146K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Clarify Health هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $240,100. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Clarify Health هو $228,173.

