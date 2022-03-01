دليل الشركات
Celigo
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Celigo الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Celigo يتراوح من $22,783 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عمليات التسويق في الطرف الأدنى إلى $251,250 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Celigo. آخر تحديث: 8/1/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $29.5K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

تطوير الأعمال
$73.6K
نجاح العملاء
$98.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
مستشار إداري
$122K
التسويق
$201K
عمليات التسويق
$22.8K
مصمم المنتج
$62.1K
مدير المنتج
$251K
مهندس حلول
$59.3K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$98K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Vị trí được trả lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Celigo là مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $251,250. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu tiềm năng và tiền thưởng nào.
Tổng thu nhập trung vị hàng năm được báo cáo tại Celigo là $85,815.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Celigo

شركات ذات صلة

  • Hexagon PPM
  • Turvo
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى