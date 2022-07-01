دليل الشركات
Bybit
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Bybit الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Bybit من $29,850 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $131,829 لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Bybit. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $110K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

محلل بيانات
Median $118K
محلل أعمال
$132K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
التسويق
$73.9K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$50.2K
مصمم منتجات
$111K
مدير منتج
$67.9K
المبيعات
$29.9K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Bybit — محلل أعمال at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $131,829. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Bybit составляет $91,900.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Bybit

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • LEK
  • Kraken
  • Snap Finance
  • Wise
  • TenX
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى