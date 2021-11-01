دليل الشركات
Brock Solutions
Brock Solutions الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Brock Solutions يتراوح من $55,744 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $114,053 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Brock Solutions. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $55.7K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس تحكم
$92.5K
مهندس عتاد
$61.9K

الموارد البشرية
$56.1K
مصمم المنتج
$60.3K
مدير المنتج
$114K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$66.5K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Brock Solutions هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $114,053. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Brock Solutions هو $61,896.

