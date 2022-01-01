دليل الشركات
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Blue Cross Blue Shield Association من $54,270 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $265,320 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $107K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس ضمان الجودة

خبير اكتواري
Median $168K
عالم بيانات
Median $109K

محلل أعمال
Median $100K
مصمم منتجات
Median $70K
محلل بيانات
$161K
الموارد البشرية
$54.3K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
Median $100K
مدير منتج
$149K
مدير مشروع
$111K
مهندس حلول
$265K

مهندس بيانات

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Blue Cross Blue Shield Association هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $265,320. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Blue Cross Blue Shield Association هو $109,000.

