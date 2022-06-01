دليل الشركات
Blucora
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Blucora الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Blucora من $102,900 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $155,775 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Blucora. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل بيانات
$103K
مدير علوم البيانات
$156K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Blucora هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $155,775. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Blucora هو $113,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Blucora

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • BNY Mellon
  • Citizens Bank
  • CNO Financial Group
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى