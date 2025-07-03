دليل الشركات
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation من $184,075 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $241,200 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مدير برنامج
Median $208K
عالم بيانات
$241K
مصمم منتجات
$230K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
مهندس برمجيات
$184K

عالم أبحاث

لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is عالم بيانات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is $218,750.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Amazon
  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى