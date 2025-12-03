دليل الشركات
Bell Flight
  • الرواتب
  • مهندس طيران وفضاء

  • جميع رواتب مهندس طيران وفضاء

Bell Flight مهندس طيران وفضاء الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مهندس طيران وفضاء in United States الوسطية في Bell Flight $95K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Bell Flight. آخر تحديث: 12/3/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Bell Flight
Aerospace Engineer
Fort Worth, TX
إجمالي سنوي
$95K
المستوى
hidden
الراتب الأساسي
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
2-4 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
2-4 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Bell Flight?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مهندس طيران وفضاء في Bell Flight in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $180,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Bell Flight لوظيفة مهندس طيران وفضاء in United States هو $95,000.

موارد أخرى

