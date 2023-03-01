دليل الشركات
BDO USA
BDO USA الرواتب

نطاق رواتب BDO USA يتراوح من $79,395 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $189,050 لـ مدير الشركاء في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في BDO USA. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

محاسب
Median $108K

محاسب ضرائب

مدقق

مهندس برمجيات
Median $85K
مستشار إداري
Median $89K

محلل أعمال
$79.4K
مدير الشركاء
$189K
مدير المنتج
$144K
مدير المشاريع
$152K
مهندس حلول
$151K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في BDO USA هو مدير الشركاء at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $189,050. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في BDO USA هو $126,138.

