دليل الشركات
BBC
BBC الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب BBC من $23,231 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $137,102 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في BBC. آخر تحديث: 9/5/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Junior Software Engineer $52.8K
Software Engineer $67.4K
Senior Software Engineer $80K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير منتج
Median $134K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $137K

محاسب
$52.1K
محلل أعمال
$89.4K
محلل بيانات
$69K
عالم بيانات
$82.9K
الموارد البشرية
$66.3K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$64.7K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$70.2K
مصمم منتجات
$23.2K
مهندس حلول
$121K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$62.7K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at BBC is مدير هندسة البرمجيات with a yearly total compensation of $137,102. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BBC is $69,014.

