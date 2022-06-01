دليل الشركات
Aura
Aura الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Aura يتراوح من $84,575 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محاسب في الطرف الأدنى إلى $258,700 لـ نجاح العملاء في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Aura. آخر تحديث: 8/22/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $130K
مدير المنتج
Median $176K
محاسب
$84.6K

التطوير المؤسسي
$137K
نجاح العملاء
$259K
عالم البيانات
$172K
مهندس كهربائي
$124K
مستشار إداري
$84.6K
التسويق
$139K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$159K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Aura är نجاح العملاء at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $258,700.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Aura är $138,250.

