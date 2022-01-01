دليل الشركات
ASOS
ASOS الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ASOS من $49,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب تسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $130,766 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ASOS. آخر تحديث: 11/14/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $87.5K

مهندس أي أو إس

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

محلل أعمال
$129K
مدير علوم البيانات
$128K

عالم بيانات
$95.3K
تسويق
$49K
مصمم منتجات
$84.2K
مدير منتجات
$131K
مهندس حلول
$92.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ASOS هي مدير منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $130,766. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ASOS هو $94,029.

