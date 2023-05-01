دليل الشركات
Arcadia io
Arcadia io الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Arcadia io يتراوح من $132,300 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $177,110 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Arcadia io. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $140K
مدير المنتج
$132K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$177K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Arcadia io هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $177,110. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Arcadia io هو $140,000.

