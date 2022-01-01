دليل الشركات
Alight Solutions
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Alight Solutions الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Alight Solutions يتراوح من $31,286 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ الموارد البشرية في الطرف الأدنى إلى $221,100 لـ عمليات الإيرادات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Alight Solutions. آخر تحديث: 8/23/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $124K
مستشار إداري
Median $103K
مدير عمليات الأعمال
$211K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
خدمة العملاء
$39.2K
محلل بيانات
$173K
محلل مالي
$142K
الموارد البشرية
$31.3K
عمليات التسويق
$117K
مدير المنتج
$93.5K
مدير المشاريع
$84.6K
مُوظِّف
$67.7K
عمليات الإيرادات
$221K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$188K
مهندس حلول
$199K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$216K
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Највише плаћена улога пријављена у Alight Solutions је عمليات الإيرادات at the Common Range Average level са годишњом укупном компензацијом од $221,100. Ово укључује основну плату, као и евентуалну компензацију у акцијама и бонусе.
Медијана годишње укупне компензације пријављене у Alight Solutions је $123,500.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Alight Solutions

شركات ذات صلة

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى