يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير علوم البيانات in United States الوسطية في ADP $203K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في ADP. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
سنة 1
33.3%
سنة 2
33.3%
سنة 3
في ADP، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 3 سنة:
33.3% يستحق في 1st-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)
33.3% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (33.30% سنوياً)
33.3% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (Infinity% في كل فترة)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/data-science-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.