دليل الشركات
ACI Worldwide
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

ACI Worldwide الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب ACI Worldwide من $48,448 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير برنامج في الحد الأدنى إلى $274,316 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في ACI Worldwide. آخر تحديث: 9/7/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

نجاح العملاء
$98.5K
عالم بيانات
$106K
الموارد البشرية
$59.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
مصمم منتجات
$99.5K
مدير منتج
$153K
مدير برنامج
$48.4K
المبيعات
$274K
مهندس مبيعات
$241K
مهندس برمجيات
$101K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في ACI Worldwide هي المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $274,316. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في ACI Worldwide هو $101,304.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ ACI Worldwide

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • Maxar Technologies
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى