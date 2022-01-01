دليل الشركات
2U
2U الرواتب

نطاق رواتب 2U يتراوح من $64,631 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير المشاريع في الطرف الأدنى إلى $295,764 لـ محلل مالي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في 2U. آخر تحديث: 7/30/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer I $107K
Software Engineer III $159K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس موثوقية الموقع

مدير المنتج
Median $133K
محلل أعمال
$123K

محلل بيانات
$86.1K
عالم البيانات
$199K
محلل مالي
$296K
الموارد البشرية
$127K
التسويق
$150K
عمليات التسويق
$103K
مصمم المنتج
$80.9K
مدير المشاريع
$64.6K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$144K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$224K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$216K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في 2U هو محلل مالي at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $295,764. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في 2U هو $133,000.

