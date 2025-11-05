ThoughtWorks的產品經理薪酬 in India範圍從Senior Product Manager級別每year₹2.78M到Principal Product Manager級別每year₹7.17M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹3.46M。 查看ThoughtWorks總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/5/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹2.78M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹0
Lead Product Manager
₹5.2M
₹5.2M
₹0
₹0
Principal Product Manager
₹7.17M
₹6.72M
₹452K
₹0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
