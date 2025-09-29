Swiggy的產品經理薪酬 in India範圍從L6級別每year₹4M到L11級別每year₹10.93M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹8.37M。 查看Swiggy總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L6
₹4M
₹2.88M
₹971K
₹155K
L7
₹4.9M
₹4.5M
₹282K
₹119K
L8
₹6.81M
₹5.15M
₹1.5M
₹166K
L9
₹6.98M
₹5.95M
₹610K
₹414K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Swiggy，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Swiggy，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)