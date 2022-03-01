Schrödinger 薪資

Schrödinger的薪資範圍從低端解決方案架構師每年總薪酬$29,678到高端產品經理的$207,060。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Schrödinger. 最後更新： 11/15/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Schrödinger，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
