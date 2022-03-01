公司目錄
Schrödinger
Schrödinger 薪資

Schrödinger的薪資範圍從低端解決方案架構師每年總薪酬$29,678到高端產品經理的$207,060。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Schrödinger. 最後更新： 11/15/2025

軟體工程師
Median $171K
資訊技術專員
$144K
產品經理
$207K

項目經理
$199K
解決方案架構師
$29.7K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Schrödinger，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Schrödinger最高薪職位是產品經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$207,060。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Schrödinger年度總薪酬中位數為$171,000。

