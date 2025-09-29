realtor.com的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從T1級別每year$111K到T6級別每year$255K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$195K。 查看realtor.com總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
T1
$111K
$109K
$147
$2K
T2
$140K
$126K
$6K
$7.8K
T3
$201K
$159K
$25.2K
$17K
T4
$223K
$173K
$26K
$24.2K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***