Palantir 薪資

Palantir的薪資範圍從低端行政助理每年總薪酬$77,113到高端資訊技術專家 (IT)的$408,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Palantir. 最後更新： 8/26/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer $255K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

前線部署軟體工程師

業務開發
Median $150K
技術專案經理
Median $205K

產品經理
Median $200K
解決方案架構師
Median $177K
資料科學家
Median $183K
產品設計師
Median $175K
專案經理
Median $180K
項目經理
Median $150K
軟體工程經理
Median $300K
會計師
$126K

技術會計師

行政助理
$77.1K
業務營運
$241K
業務分析師
$141K
企業發展
$132K
人力資源
$104K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$408K
法務
$255K
管理顧問
$164K
行銷
$134K
產品設計經理
$302K
招募專員
$165K
銷售
$137K
銷售工程師
$147K
股權歸屬時程

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
RSU

在Palantir，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (1.67% 每月)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Palantir，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Palantir，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Palantir er 資訊技術專家 (IT) at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $408,000.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Palantir er $170,357.

