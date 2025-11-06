Microsoft的軟體工程師薪酬 in Denmark範圍從59級別每yearDKK 605K到65級別每yearDKK 1.72M。 每year薪酬 in Denmark套餐的中位數總計DKK 1.16M。 查看Microsoft總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
SDE
DKK 605K
DKK 524K
DKK 43.6K
DKK 37.1K
60
DKK 724K
DKK 590K
DKK 86.3K
DKK 47.1K
SDE II
DKK 797K
DKK 642K
DKK 85.6K
DKK 69.4K
62
DKK 890K
DKK 671K
DKK 134K
DKK 84.1K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Microsoft，RSUs採用5年歸屬時程：
20% 歸屬於 1st-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 4th-年 (20.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 5th-年 (20.00% 每年)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
