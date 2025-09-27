Kaseya的軟體工程師薪酬 in Poland範圍從Software Engineer 2級別每yearPLN 255K到Senior Software Engineer級別每yearPLN 291K。 每year薪酬 in Poland套餐的中位數總計PLN 265K。 查看Kaseya總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/27/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 2
PLN 255K
PLN 255K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 291K
PLN 290K
PLN 0
PLN 1.5K
Staff Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
