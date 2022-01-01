公司目錄
Intel
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

英特爾 薪資

Intel的薪資範圍從低端招募專員每年總薪酬$36,403到高端軟體工程師的$818,056。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 英特爾. 最後更新： 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
Grade 3 $137K
Grade 5 $135K
Grade 6 $176K
Grade 7 $205K
Grade 8 $264K
Grade 9 $337K
Grade 10 $389K
Grade 11 $575K
Fellow $818K

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

安全軟體工程師

開發維運工程師

網站可靠性工程師

加密貨幣工程師

系統工程師

電玩遊戲軟體工程師

研究科學家

人工智慧研究員

人工智慧工程師

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

硬體工程師
Grade 5 $139K
Grade 6 $159K
Grade 7 $186K
Grade 8 $227K
Grade 9 $287K
Grade 10 $374K
Grade 11 $499K

Analog Engineer

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

FPGA Engineer

Embedded Hardware Engineer

VLSI CAD Engineer

產品經理
Grade 6 $120K
Grade 7 $177K
Grade 8 $187K
Grade 9 $303K
Grade 10 $384K
Grade 11 $597K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
資料科學家
Grade 5 $122K
Grade 6 $158K
Grade 7 $171K
Grade 8 $235K
Grade 9 $253K
技術專案經理
Grade 5 $111K
Grade 6 $134K
Grade 7 $172K
Grade 8 $203K
Grade 9 $272K
Grade 10 $325K
Grade 11 $447K

技術項目經理

軟體工程經理
Grade 7 $209K
Grade 8 $253K
Grade 9 $323K
Grade 10 $421K
Grade 11 $571K
機械工程師
Grade 5 $111K
Grade 6 $138K
Grade 7 $172K
Grade 8 $203K
Grade 9 $255K

Manufacturing Engineer

Packaging Engineer

Thermal Engineer

Design Engineer

Test Engineer

解決方案架構師
Grade 6 $191K
Grade 7 $179K
Grade 8 $215K
Grade 9 $283K
Grade 10 $372K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

行銷
Grade 5 $91K
Grade 6 $139K
Grade 7 $157K
Grade 8 $193K
Grade 9 $258K
Grade 10 $306K

產品行銷經理

產品設計師
Grade 5 $129K
Grade 6 $149K
Grade 7 $177K
Grade 8 $207K
Grade 9 $271K
財務分析師
Grade 5 $97K
Grade 6 $124K
Grade 7 $144K
Grade 8 $172K
Grade 9 $222K
專案經理
Grade 6 $137K
Grade 7 $163K
Grade 8 $193K
Grade 9 $237K
Grade 10 $305K
化學工程師
Grade 5 $114K
Grade 7 $171K
Grade 8 $191K

Process Engineer

Facilities Engineer

Research Engineer

電機工程師
Grade 6 $156K
Grade 7 $197K
Grade 8 $234K
Grade 9 $261K
業務分析師
Grade 5 $103K
Grade 6 $116K
Grade 7 $147K
Grade 8 $182K
人力資源
Grade 7 $159K
Grade 8 $180K
Grade 9 $217K
Grade 10 $302K
Process Engineer
Grade 5 $102K
Grade 7 $148K
材料工程師
Grade 7 $161K
Grade 8 $199K
銷售
Grade 6 $140K
Grade 8 $213K
Grade 10 $315K

外勤銷售經理

客戶經理

業務開發
Grade 8 $198K
Grade 9 $269K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $146K
業務營運
Median $151K
業務營運經理
Median $201K
資料科學經理
Median $262K
光學工程師
Median $239K
產品設計經理
Median $290K
項目經理
Median $57.8K
會計師
Median $137K

Technical Accountant

行政助理
Median $95.2K
平面設計師
Median $235K
銷售工程師
Median $201K
法務
Median $300K
幕僚長
$220K
土木工程師
$231K

Construction Engineer

控制工程師
$230K
客戶服務
$103K
資料分析師
$71.7K
設施經理
$118K
時尚設計師
$76.4K
工業設計師
$156K
管理顧問
$120K
機電工程師
$180K
Prompt Engineer
$469K
招募專員
$36.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$73.2K
技術寫作
$44.2K
用戶體驗研究員
$37.7K
創投家
$166K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Intel，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 歸屬於 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Intel，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Intel最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the Fellow level，年度總薪酬為$818,056。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Intel年度總薪酬中位數為$188,939。

精選職缺

    未找到Intel的精選職缺

相關公司

  • CDW
  • Western Digital
  • Xilinx
  • Marvell
  • OmniVision Technologies
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源