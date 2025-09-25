Instacart的專案經理薪酬 in United States範圍從L4級別每year$179K到L6級別每year$173K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$165K。 查看Instacart總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/25/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$179K
$129K
$49K
$1.5K
L5
$166K
$145K
$21.3K
$0
L6
$173K
$173K
$0
$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Instacart，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
50%
年 1
50%
年 2
在Instacart，RSUs採用2年歸屬時程：
50% 歸屬於 1st-年 (50.00% 每年)
50% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 每季)