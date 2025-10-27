Genesys的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$92.4K到L5級別每year$181K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$140K。 查看Genesys總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/27/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$92.4K
$90.2K
$0
$2.2K
L2
$118K
$112K
$0
$6.3K
L3
$140K
$128K
$2.9K
$8.8K
L4
$186K
$163K
$0
$23.1K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
